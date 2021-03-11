Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $53.00

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE APAM opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

