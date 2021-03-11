Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce $35.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $96.39 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 659.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $128.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $239.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $156.25 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $379.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $606,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 279.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 31.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

