Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

EXR opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

