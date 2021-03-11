Bitcoin Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,288.60 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 83% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $17,288.60 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027996 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001920 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

