Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympic Steel in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

