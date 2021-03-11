Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $14,670,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,001 shares of company stock worth $52,734,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

