Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) recently:

3/8/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. However, per the Renewable Fuel Standard, Valero is compelled to divert cash in order to add volumes of renewable fuels. This can limit profitability. Notably, weak demand for gasoline and jet fuel in this challenging environment has been denting the company’s refining business. Moreover, although the firm’s cash balance can clear the short-term debt, the coronavirus-dented fuel demand has raised questions about the firm’s ability to pay off a portion of its long-term debt.”

3/2/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Valero Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/26/2021 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,711.43, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $82.60.

Get Valero Energy Co alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.