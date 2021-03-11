Polkadot Market Capitalization Hits $33.74 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $33.74 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $36.73 or 0.00066317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.28 or 0.00504212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00052538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00523118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.00504380 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,054,465,131 coins and its circulating supply is 918,624,530 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

