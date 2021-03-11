Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $617.34

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.34 ($8.07) and traded as high as GBX 697.30 ($9.11). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 676.80 ($8.84), with a volume of 1,555,194 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 641.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 617.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.06%.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

