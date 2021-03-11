TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.30. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 75,500 shares.

TVA.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

