AXA SA Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AXA in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

