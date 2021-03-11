B. Riley Comments on MGIC Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

