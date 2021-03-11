TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

TUI stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

