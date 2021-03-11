TheStreet Upgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to “B-“

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IMMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 million, a PE ratio of -192.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.