Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WZZAF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $65.74 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

