Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

