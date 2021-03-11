Xponance Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.