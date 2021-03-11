$220.04 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce $220.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.43 million to $221.57 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $931.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.71 million to $939.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.