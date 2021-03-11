Atotech Ltd’s Quiet Period Will End on March 16th (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech’s (NYSE:ATC) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Atotech had issued 29,268,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $497,556,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Atotech’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ATC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

