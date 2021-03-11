FY2020 Earnings Estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NMTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

