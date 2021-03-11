AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider James Routh Sells 27,478 Shares of Stock

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).
LON:ABDP opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.52) on Thursday. AB Dynamics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,050.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,986.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.48 million and a P/E ratio of 102.14.
About AB Dynamics
