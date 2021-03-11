AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider James Routh Sells 27,478 Shares of Stock

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

LON:ABDP opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.52) on Thursday. AB Dynamics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,050.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,986.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.48 million and a P/E ratio of 102.14.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

