Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Tom Carter Acquires 13,324 Shares

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Tom Carter purchased 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £19,986 ($26,111.84).
Shares of LON BAR opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.75. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £28.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.12.
Brand Architekts Group Company Profile
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.