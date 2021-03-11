Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Tom Carter Acquires 13,324 Shares

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Tom Carter purchased 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £19,986 ($26,111.84).

Shares of LON BAR opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.75. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £28.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.12.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

