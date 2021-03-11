Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 46 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £151.34 ($197.73).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, David Smith purchased 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 317.20 ($4.14) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290.33.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

