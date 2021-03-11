SpartanNash Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPTN. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $783.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

