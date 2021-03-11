Cable One, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $10.19 Per Share (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cable One in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will earn $10.19 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.50.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,829.22 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,957.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,397,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

