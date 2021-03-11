Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

