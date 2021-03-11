Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $93.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $99.40 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $435.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $475.42 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $487.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

