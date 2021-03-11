Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

