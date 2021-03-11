B. Riley Comments on Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waitr in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

WTRH stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waitr by 3,124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waitr by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 638,167 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.