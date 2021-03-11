Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.