Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $485.45 and last traded at $485.45. 217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.22.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.