Piper Sandler Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

NDAQ opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

