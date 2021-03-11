Canacol Energy (CNNEF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

