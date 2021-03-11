Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Lazydays has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 4,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

