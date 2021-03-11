Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 39,964 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.93% of Veritone worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERI stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $802.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

