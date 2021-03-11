Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55.

