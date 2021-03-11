Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Telit Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

