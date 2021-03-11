WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.46 ($5.25) and last traded at €4.46 ($5.25). 3,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.44 ($5.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.14 million and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.64.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

