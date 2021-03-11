DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTRK opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.82. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

