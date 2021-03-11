Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 516.7% in February

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHTDY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.35.
About Sinopharm Group
See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.