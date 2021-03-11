Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 516.7% in February

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHTDY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

