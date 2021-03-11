Azuki 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $127,419.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Azuki has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $127,419.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00506779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00522036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,824,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,695,086 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars.

