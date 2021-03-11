J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 177.24 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

