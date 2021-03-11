Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Buy

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.