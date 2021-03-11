LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $21,967,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

