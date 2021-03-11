Utz Brands (UTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

