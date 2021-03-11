MP Materials (MP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.