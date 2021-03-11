Xponance Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $224.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.12 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

