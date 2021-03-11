Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

