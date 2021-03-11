Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

