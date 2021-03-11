Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xperi will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,895,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 852,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,414. Xperi has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

